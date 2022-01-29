Notification Settings

Kidderminster Harriers 0 Gloucester City 0 - Report

By Nathan JudahKidderminster HarriersPublished:

Promotion chasing Kidderminster Harriers drew at home for the first time in the National League North this season when they were held to a goalless deadlock against lowly Gloucester City at Aggborough.

Boss Russ Penn’s high-flyers huffed and puffed but were unable to break through the well organised Tigers defence.

The frustrating draw leaves third-in-the-table Harriers unbeaten at Aggborough since October 9 when they lost 2-0 against promotion rivals Brackley Town.

Harriers, who won 3-1 at Gloucester in November, made a handful of changes from the side which dug out a 1-0 win against Kettering Town at Latimer Park the previous Tuesday.

Alex Penny, Sam Austin, Mark Carrington and Devonte Redmond all returned to the starting line-up while Joe Foulkes and Keziah Martin both missed out because of injuries picked up at Kettering.

Lewis Montrose and Keith Lowe both dropped down to the substitutes’ bench.

Harriers, in the midst of a hectic spell of regularly playing two matches a week, went into the game on the back of two successive victories following a disappointing defeat at Hereford.

They soon began to settle back into the groove and were unlucky in the third minute when a powerful 20 yard drive from captain Austin was pushed onto the bar by diving goalkeeper Jake Cole.

The danger was eventually cleared before the visitors responded with a promising raid which led to an unproductive corner taken by Tommy O’Sullivan.

Harriers were soon back up field and Penny tried his luck with a strong snap shot which flashed wide shortly before Ashley Hemmings cleverly made his way into the penalty area and had a goalbound shot blocked.

Geraldo Bajrami also had a headed effort cleared off the line following a teasing cross into the danger zone by Hemmings who, a few minutes later, saw his downward header go harmlessly wide.

Harriers made an encouraging start to the second half and a free kick by Hemmings found Matt Preston whose deflected header was well pushed away by agile Cole for a fruitless corner.

Gloucester, however, broke away soon after and Aggborough goalkeeper Luke Simpson did well to smother an effort from Matt Green who had raced through the home rear-guard.

The threat was eventually cleared before Simpson was called on a couple of minutes later to again thwart Green.

Harriers continued to plug away but were unable to find the spark they needed to break through the hard working Gloucester defence.

Teams

Kidderminster: Simpson; Penney, Bajrami, Preston, Richards; Carrington, Redmond (Montrose, 63); Hemmings, Austin, Sterling (Dinanga, 46); Morgan-Smith. Subs not used: Cameron, Lowe, White.

Gloucester: Cole; Gerring (Jeremiah, 93), Thompson, Hall; Tomlinson (King, 75), Nugent, Sheaf, Hulbert, O’Sullivan; Green, Leadbitter. Subs not used: Hill, Armstrong.

Referee: Oliver Mackey.

Attendance: 2,334 (122 away fans)

