Kidderminster Harriers 3-0 York City - Report

Boss Russ Penn’s promotion hopefuls were also boosted by goals from man-of-the-match Omari Sterling and captain Sam Austin.

It was Harriers’ first league ‘double’ of the season which leaves them unbeaten at home since October 9 when they went down 2-0 against high-flying Brackley Town.

Kidderminster, who opened their campaign with a 2-1 win at York, made three changes from the side which surrendered their ten-match undefeated league run by losing 2-0 against rivals Hereford at Edgar Street the previous Tuesday.

New 26 year old defender Matt Preston, signed on loan for two months from Solihull Moors, came in for his debut as did midfielder Devonte Redmond who recently arrived on loan from Wrexham.

Striker Morgan-Smith came into the starting line-up for Ethan Freemantle who is on the injury list alongside defender Nathan Cameron.

Harriers, watched by their biggest league crowd so far this season - 2,444 - made a promising start and a sixth minute corner by Ashley Hemmings found Alex Penny who saw his powerful header fly over the top of the bar.

York responded with a menacing free kick by Olly Dyson which eventually fell to Remy Longdon whose well executed volley flashed just wide from inside the area.

Shortly afterwards the visitors forced a corner but Dyson’s kick was solidly headed away by well positioned Penney.

Harriers grabbed the lead in the 19th minute when a perfect through ball by Geraldo Bajrami enabled Morgan-Smith to steer his effort into the net after rounding goalkeeper Pete Jameson, who paid the price for his hesitancy in the build up to the goal.

The hosts continued to produce a variety of slick raids and Morgan-Smith went close with a near post snap shot following teasing cross by Hemmings.

Their hard working efforts were again richly rewarded when they increased their lead in the 42nd minute with a terrific 30 yard free kick which dipped into the top corner of the net past diving Jameson.

Harriers soon set about trying to add to their tally in the second half and were denied on 56 minutes when a smart save by Jameson kept out a deflected shot from Sterling following a tap free kick by Hemmings.

The sides exchanged unproductive corners before Harriers made sure of the points by going 3-0 in front on 75 minutes when a Hemmings cross led to Austin knocking the ball past Jameson.

Kidderminster: Simpson; Penny, Preston, Bajrami, Richards; Carrington, Redmond (Martin, 63); Hemmings, Austin (Dinango, 76), Sterling; Morgan-Smith (White, 82). Subs not used: Lowe, Foulkes.

York: Jameson; Duckworth, Kouogun (Brown, 46), Newton, Barrow; Dyson, Woods (Willoughby, 69), Hancox; McKay, Donaldson, Longdon. Subs not used: Haase, Campbell, James.

Referee: Dale Baines.