Kidderminster swoop for Wrexham man as Halesowen strengthen ranks

The 25-year-old is available for today’s trip to Darlington.

The midfielder began his career with Manchester United, gaining experience with Scunthorpe United on loan before a move to Salford City in 2019, in which he helped them to promotion to the Football League via the play-offs.

Halesowen Town have strengthened their ranks by snapping up striker Rich Smith from Worcester Raiders.

The Yeltz are currently level at the top of the Northern Premier League Midlands Division with Ilkeston Town.

And with striker Harry White having been ruled out for three months through injury, they have opted to bolster their attacking options by snapping up Smith.

“With H being out now for up to three months it was important to add another striker to our unit,” said manager Paul Smith.

“Rich is a big, strong, quick, raw centre-forward that I’ve liked for sometime.

“He’s a right handful for defenders.

“I think working with our coaches and playing within this squad he will get even better.”

Rich Smith added: “I’m very excited to join a huge club in Halesowen Town.