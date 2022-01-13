Notification Settings

FA Cup 4th round: Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham selected for live TV coverage

By Nathan Judah

Kidderminster Harriers FA Cup fourth round clash vs West Ham United at Aggborough will be broadcast live on BBC One, it has been confirmed.

Sam Austin scores

The game will kick-off at 12.30pm on Saturday February 5 with a national audience watching.

Harriers will receive a £110,000 windfall after the game chosen for live coverage.

The money will come as a huge boost to the club after their third round comeback win over Reading was overlooked by the broadcasters.

Harriers started their FA Cup journey back in September with victory over Sporting Khalsa in the second qualifying round and have now played seven games in the competition including home wins vs Grimsby and Halifax Town.

Their incredible journey has seen them collect £157k to date, taking their grand total to £267k with the latest televised money.

It's not the first time the two sides have met in the FA Cup after Lee Chapman's header recorded a narrow 1-0 win back in February 1994 advancing the Hammers to the quarter-finals.

Kidderminster Harriers
Non league
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

