FA Cup 4th round: Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham selected for live TV coverage

The game will kick-off at 12.30pm on Saturday February 5 with a national audience watching.

Harriers will receive a £110,000 windfall after the game chosen for live coverage.

The money will come as a huge boost to the club after their third round comeback win over Reading was overlooked by the broadcasters.

Harriers started their FA Cup journey back in September with victory over Sporting Khalsa in the second qualifying round and have now played seven games in the competition including home wins vs Grimsby and Halifax Town.

Their incredible journey has seen them collect £157k to date, taking their grand total to £267k with the latest televised money.