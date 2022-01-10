Kidderminster owner Richard Lane: We're in dreamland!

Richard Lane

The players were rewarded with the glamour tie after shocking Championship side Reading, coming from behind, to record a famous 2-1 win at Aggborough.

"We're over the moon! I'm so pleased for the football team, but also the backroom staff, everyone has worked so hard at the club," said Lane.

"We've had three home games on the trot and now we've got a fourth so everyone is buzzing.

"It's Premier League, it's what the boys dream of, it's what everybody dreams of and this is one step closer to our dream."

Harriers started their FA Cup journey back in September with victory over Sporting Khalsa in the second qualifying round and have now played seven games in the competition including home wins vs Grimsby and Halifax Town.

It's not the first time the two sides have met in the FA Cup after Lee Chapman's header recorded a narrow 1-0 win back in February 1994 advancing the Hammers to the quarter-finals.

"I was lucky to be here in 1994 when we had West Ham at home, we thought we should have won it back then and maybe this is our time to complete the biggest shock of the FA Cup.

"This is what dreams are made of, we're really looking forward to the game.

"The amount of texts I've had saying get me two tables, three tables, get me tickets, I'll sponsor, it's just unbelievable."

Harrier's missed out on a cash windfall after their third round clash vs Reading was not selected for live television coverage, but it's expected the Carpetman will finally get their deserved pay day.

Russ Penn's men currently sit 5th in the National League North and return to league action vs Farsley Celtic tomorrow night.

They are firmly in the playoff picture and are 12 points behind current leaders Brackley Town, but have four games in hand over their rivals.

"It's made our year and hopefully make our season in the league as well.

"As everyone knows, our manager is just a manager, very down to earth, they've turned round and said Tuesday is our focus, back to the league and let's worry about this game in three or four weeks time.

"It's amazing that the guys in such a short period have created such a great atmosphere and incredible team spirit.

"It's brought all of our fans and corporate sponsors, all our partners on that journey so quickly - it's just fantastic."