Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kidderminster Harriers fans in dreamland ahead of FA Cup showdown against West Ham

By James VukmirovicKidderminsterKidderminster HarriersPublished:

Kidderminster Harriers fans are dreaming of matching up against Premier League opposition after their success in the third round of the FA Cup.

Sam and Josh Barker celebrate their team's success in the third round
Sam and Josh Barker celebrate their team's success in the third round

Supporters of the National League North club were left ecstatic following their side's 2-1 win over Championship side Reading in the FA Cup third round, a club 79 places above them in the league structure.

A sell-out crowd of 5,178 were bedecked in red and white, wearing shirts and scarves and, in the case of fans like Sam and Josh Barker, carrying their own versions of the FA Cup.

The final whistle saw fans invade the pitch to celebrate a win comparable to the win at Birmingham City in 1994, with many getting photos taken with the players.

Harriers fan Pete Kitchen was at the game with his son Gareth and was one of many to enter the pitch after the game, with the two getting a photo with Geraldo Bajrami.

He said the whole experience of the game was amazing and would benefit the whole town going forward.

He said: "A win like this helps to grow the club's reputation and it just lifts everyone in the town as we want to present the club in its best light.

"A few years ago, even before Covid, we were in serious financial trouble and could have gone bust, so days like this are ones we all cherish as they are so rare.

"It's a shame we weren't [live] on TV, but the money the club is making from this cup run will benefit the club in the long run."

Kidderminster will be at home again in the fourth round on the weekend of February 4 after they were drawn against West Ham.

Kidderminster Harriers
Non league
Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News