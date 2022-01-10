Kidderminster Harriers fans in dreamland ahead of FA Cup showdown against West Ham

Sam and Josh Barker celebrate their team's success in the third round

Supporters of the National League North club were left ecstatic following their side's 2-1 win over Championship side Reading in the FA Cup third round, a club 79 places above them in the league structure.

A sell-out crowd of 5,178 were bedecked in red and white, wearing shirts and scarves and, in the case of fans like Sam and Josh Barker, carrying their own versions of the FA Cup.

The final whistle saw fans invade the pitch to celebrate a win comparable to the win at Birmingham City in 1994, with many getting photos taken with the players.

Harriers fan Pete Kitchen was at the game with his son Gareth and was one of many to enter the pitch after the game, with the two getting a photo with Geraldo Bajrami.

He said the whole experience of the game was amazing and would benefit the whole town going forward.

He said: "A win like this helps to grow the club's reputation and it just lifts everyone in the town as we want to present the club in its best light.

"A few years ago, even before Covid, we were in serious financial trouble and could have gone bust, so days like this are ones we all cherish as they are so rare.

"It's a shame we weren't [live] on TV, but the money the club is making from this cup run will benefit the club in the long run."