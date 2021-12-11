Boston United 1 Kidderminster Harriers 2 - Report

Football Stock

Kidderminster Harriers returned to league duty following their FA Cup success over FC Halifax Town last weekend in the search for valuable points to maintain their challenge for promotion to the National League.

Harriers, unbeaten in their last ten league and cup fixtures, travelled to fourth-placed Boston United looking to build on successive league wins at Gloucester City and Alfreton Town.

Boston had suffered just one defeat, to Spennymoor on the opening day of the season, and were looking to stretch their own 10 game unbeaten run at the Jakeman Stadium.

Visiting keeper Luke Simpson had to be alert to keep his goal intact, spreading himself to keep out Jake Wright’s goalbound shot after eight minutes.

Harriers forced the early pace, Elliott Bonds and Omari Sterling had already gone close before Ashley Hemmings’ right wing corner was guided home by Alex Penny who squeezed his precise far post header between Marcus Dewhurst and his right-hand post to put the visitors ahead.

Boston responded well, forcing the visitors to defend in depth, Geraldo Bajrami and Nathan Cameron working hard to keep a tight grip on Wright and Jordan Burrows.

Luke Simpson again came to the Harrier’s rescue on the half hour sprawling away Joe Leesley’s rising shot and his defence completed the clearance when Jordan Preston put the ball back into the danger area.

Boston forced the pace at the start of the second period Wirght and Shane Byrne going close for the home side before Omari Sterling sent a couple of efforts wide of the Boston goal.

The home side equalised on 64 minutes, Gordon’s up and under into the box was headed up in the air by Jake Wright whose momentum took him into the area and he calmly placed the ball beyond Simpson.

Harriers were managing the game and with just thirteen minutes remaining they netted a goal that would give them all three points.

Former Boston winger Ashley Hemmings cut inside and unleashed a 30 yard drive that Matt Tootle blocked, the ball flew high and looked to be heading over Marcus Dewhurst’s crossbar only for the ball to dip under bar to send the Harriers fans into raptures.

Boston: Dewhurst, Tootle, Gordon, Shiels, Leesley, Byrne, Platt, Green (Preston J 6), Ferguson, Burrow, Wright (Jnr). Subs Not Used: Crook (g/k), Garner, Preston F, Preston J, Elliott.