Kidderminster Harriers back to the league after their FA Cup heroics

Russ Penn (PA)

Russ Penn’s lot enjoyed a 2-0 win over Halifax Town in the Cup last weekend before Monday night’s draw sealed a big clash with the Championship side to look forward to at Aggborough in the new year.

Harriers found out yesterday that game will not be on television, denying them an £85,000 broadcast windfall.

But now all of that is being put to one side as Harriers look to make it seven unbeaten in National League North.

A long trip to Boston United is their test tomorrow. It promises to be a difficult one, too, as the hosts are currently fifth in the table – a place and a point better off than Kidderminster, albeit having played two more matches.

In-form Ashley Hemmings will be out to keep up his hot streak against his old club.

The ex-Wolves man goes into the game with six goals in his last nine appearances in all competitions.

Experienced target man Amari Morgan-Smith has also netted in each of their last two outings.

Moving down to the Southern Central Premier, Stourbridge are aiming to move further away from trouble.

Sitting two points above the drop zone, the Glassboys have a chance to create some breathing room as they host bottom club Hitchin Town.

Rushall Olympic are on the road at Leiston, and the Pics have been busy in the build-up to the game.

Simon Mellor has been appointed as their head of youth development as they look to bring more players through to the first team.

Hednesford Town, meanwhile, make the long journey to Lowestoft Town.

Stafford Rangers are looking to move closer to the play-off places in the Northern Premier as they take on FC United of Manchester.

Matt Hill’s charges go into the encounter in seventh, five points off fifth-placed Warrington Town.

In Northern One Midlands, both Halesowen Town and Chasetown are looking to regain momentum in their quest for top spot.

Yeltz, who are third, travel to Shepshed Dynamo. The Scholars, in fourth, head to Belper Town.