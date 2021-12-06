Notification Settings

Kidderminster Harriers hoping for a glamour FA Cup tie

By Matt Maher

Kidderminster Harriers are dreaming of drawing a big gun in tonight’s FA Cup third round draw after continuing their giant-killing exploits by beating Halifax.

Kidderminster Harriers V Halifax - Ashley Hemmings scores

Yesterday’s 2-0 win in front of a 4,296-crowd at Aggborough saw the National League North club reach the third round of the competition for the first time in seven years.

Harriers, who had already knocked out National League Premier Grimsby in the first round, again proved too strong for a team from the division above as they put in another impressive performance.

Goals from Amari Morgan-Smith and Ashley Hemmings saw Russ Penn’s men grasp control of the tie inside the first 17 minutes and the visitors rarely looked like getting back into it.

Harriers now join Wolves, Villa, Albion and the rest of the rest of the Premier League and Championship clubs in tonight’s draw, due to start at 7pm.

