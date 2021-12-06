Kidderminster Harriers hoping for a glamour FA Cup tie

Kidderminster Harriers V Halifax - Ashley Hemmings scores

Yesterday’s 2-0 win in front of a 4,296-crowd at Aggborough saw the National League North club reach the third round of the competition for the first time in seven years.

Harriers, who had already knocked out National League Premier Grimsby in the first round, again proved too strong for a team from the division above as they put in another impressive performance.

Goals from Amari Morgan-Smith and Ashley Hemmings saw Russ Penn’s men grasp control of the tie inside the first 17 minutes and the visitors rarely looked like getting back into it.