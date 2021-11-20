Alfreton Town 1 Kidderminster Harriers 4 - Report

The plans from Bishop's Castle Town FC have been approved

Kidderminster Harriers named an unchanged starting eleven as they went in search of an extension to a four game unbeaten league run which has propelled them into the promotion play-off mix for the visit to Alfreton Town.

Harriers started brightly with former Alfreton striker Amari Morgan-Smith denied a claim for a penalty following Josh Clackstone’s rash challenge.

The home side responded with Matt Rhead forcing a save from Luke Simpson in the opening exchanges before the visitors struck in their very next attack.

Mark Carrington strode forward and his precise pass into the path of Sam Austin was despatched beyond George Willis by the Harriers’ skipper for his fourth goal of the campaign after just nine minutes.

Midway through the first half Matt Rhead looped in a header that dropped just over the bar as both sides cancelled each other out with chances at a premium.

Yusifu Ceesay warmed the gloves of Simpson in the Harriers goal as the home side created an opportunity from Clackstone’s long ball, but overall there was a lack of quality in the final third.

On 36 minutes Harriers doubled their lead on the counter, Ashley Hemmings drove forward and fired in an effort that George Willis blocked, Sam Austin followed up and stroked the loose ball into the net for his second of the game.

Three minutes later and Omari Sterling served up another wonder-strike from distance to put the visitors in total control of the fixture. Hemmings again driving forward but the danger appeared nullified as the home defence cleared the ball away only for Sterling to crash an effort beyond the helpless Willis.

Alfreton gave themselves a lifeline on 42 minutes Conor Branson heading home a cross to reduce the arrears to finish the half on a high.

Dale Southwell’s early free kick forced Luke Simpson to parry the effort behind for the first corner of the second half but Harriers were equal to the follow up set piece.

Harriers responded with two corners in quick succession before they extended their lead on 53 minutes, Amari Morgan-Smith rounding the home keeper after collecting Nathan Cameron’s through ball to net against his former club to make it 4-1.

Omari Sterling rattled the home bar with a 25 yard free-kick and Morgan-Smith nearly converted a Hemmings cross shot on the hour mark as the visitors threatened to run riot.

Harriers managed the game professionally to record the three points and cementing their fourth placed position in the league table.

Alfreton Town: Willis, Clackstone, Preston, Branson (Johnson 64), Smith, Sutton, Southwell, Evans, Ceesay (Reeves 76), Rhead (Wiley 90+3), Hobson. Subs Not Used: Smith-Eccles, Lund, Wiley.