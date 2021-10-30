Kidderminster Harriers 4 Spennymoor Town 0 - Report

Football Stock

They secured a well deserved victory thanks to smartly taken goals from Alex Penny, Omari Sterling, Sam Austin and Ethan Freemantle.

Boss Russ Penn’s men have now clinched two wins and a draw in their last three league outings following a damaging run of three disappointing defeats on the bounce.

Kidderminster made a couple of changes from the side which drew 1-1 at Chorley earlier in the week.

Amari Morgan-Smith came in for Freemantle with recent recruit Elliot Bonds, on loan from Cheltenham Town, replacing midfielder Keziah Martin.

Freemantle, who came on during the second half, and Martin were named among the substitutes with Lewis Montrose, Joe Foulkes and Cliff Moyo remaining on the injury list.

Harriers started off on the front foot and after some neat build-up play Sterling fired in an early low shot which was safely gathered by well positioned goalkeeper Dale Eve, who was then called on to deal with long range efforts from Amari Ashley Hemmings and Morgan-Smith.

Sterling also tried his luck again with a powerful drive shortly afterwards, but this time the ball flew high over the bar.

Harriers were rewarded for their bright start when they went into the lead in the 14th minute. A mistake by visiting defender Jason Kennedy led to the ball reaching Penny who was able to prod home from close range for his first league goal for the club.

Moors produced their first real threat up front midway through the first half when captain Glenn Taylor cut inside and shot powerfully over the bar.

Shortly after the half hour mark Caleb Richards raced in on goal and had a strong angled shot tipped over the bar by Eve for an unproductive corner.

Spennymoor responded with a ball from Scott McLean over the top of the home rear-guard to allow Rob Ramshaw to dash forward into space, but his shot went harmlessly across the face of goal.

The visitors forced a fruitless corner in the first minute of the second half before Harriers were swiftly back up field only for Morgan-Smith to shoot into the side-netting after being put through by Penny.

Soon after Austin had a deflected shot expertly pushed away by Eve for a corner which resulted in Nathan Cameron getting in a header which was also well saved by the goalkeeper.

Minutes later Eve was again in the spotlight when he kept out a stinging shot from Hemmings.

Harriers, however, made it 2-0 in the 57th minute when Eve was deceived by a sweetly struck 25 yard drive from Sterling.

Spennymoor hit the post through substitute Ryan Hall before the hosts scored their third on 81 minutes when Austin drove home from 18 yards after sub Nick Clayton-Phillips had set up the chance.

Freemantle wrapped up the scoring in stoppage following poor defending by the visitors.

Kidderminster: Simpson; Penny, Cameron, Bajrami, Richards; Hemmings (Clayton-Phillips, 72), Carrington, Bonds, Austin (Freemantle, 84), Sterling (White, 79); Morgan-Smith. Subs not used: Martin, Lowe.

Spennymoor: Eve; Sikora, Tait, Kennedy (Hall, 46); Lufudu, Chandler, Moke, Abbott, McLean; Taylor, Ramshaw. Subs not used: Flatters, Anderson, Mulhern, Peterson.

Referee: Claudio Gavillucci