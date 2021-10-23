Kidderminster 5 Bradford Park Avenue 1 - Report

Football Stock

Ethan Freemantle, Ashley Hemmings and Nathan Cameron also hit the target as Harriers sealed their first victory in the league since overcoming Chester 3-1 at home on August 30.

Bradford’s consolation goal came from Dylan Mottley-Henry.

Kidderminster, whose previous four league matches had ended in a draw with Guiseley followed by defeats against Gateshead, AFC Fylde and Brackley Town, made one change from the side which won 1-0 in an FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie at Bedfont Sports the previous Saturday.

Sterling replaced Amari Morgan-Smith who was on the substitutes’ bench along with new 21 year-old on-loan midfielder Elliot Bonds from Cheltenham Town.

Harriers went ahead in the tenth minute when an excellent crossfield pass by Hemmings found Sterling whose powerful long range drive rebounded off goalkeeper Johnny Saltmer to allow Freemantle to bundle the loose ball over the line.

It was a disappointing blow for Bradford who were playing their fourth away league game in a row.

They had made an encouraging start and had the majority of possession before hard working front-runner Freemantle was able to chalk up his third goal of the season.

Harriers, however, soon set about trying to increase their early lead and Keziah Martin tried his luck with a low shot from distance, but his effort fizzed wide of the target.

A couple of minutes after the half hour mark the hosts made it 2-0 with a blistering shot from Hemmings following a fine build-up involving Geraldo Bajrami and Caleb Richards.

Bradford reduced the arrears in the 37th minute when the home rear-guard failed to deal with corner by Oliver Arblaster which was knocked down by Luke Rawson for Mottley-Henry to steer the ball into the net.

Aggborough boss Russ Penn’s men made a decent start to the second period and after a spell of pressure Sam Austin fired in a shot which was safely gathered by Saltmer, who then did well to block an effort from Hemmings.

Shortly afterwards Hemmings had another effort go over the bar before Harriers went 3-1 up in the 65th minute when Sterling let fly with a shot which found the bottom corner of the net.

Five minutes later Sterling added another when he pulled the trigger on a terrific 30 yard pile-driver which gave Saltmer no hope of saving.

Bonds came on for his debut after 73 minutes when he replaced Mark Carrington before Bradford substitute Mitch Lund hit the post with a powerful volley in the closing stages.

Cameron completed the scoring in the 88th minute when he firmly headed home a corner by Hemmings.

Kidderminster: Simpson; Penny, Cameron, Bajrami, Richards; Hemmings, Carrington (Bonds, 73), Martin, Austin, Sterling (White, 84); Freemantle (Morgan-Smith, 62). Subs not used: Lowe, Bell.

Bradford: Saltmer; Ross, Havern, Arblaster, Gomis; Mottley-Henry, Odunston (Clee, 61), Richman (Lund, 73), Marriott; Rawson, Nowakowski (Dockerty, 68). Subs not used: Hall, Francis.

Referee: Dean Watson.