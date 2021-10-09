Kidderminster Harriers 0 Brackley Town 2 - Report

The Saints clinched a well earned victory with first half goals from Jordan Richards and Twariq Yusuf.

Boss Russ Penn’s men, who were heading the table after their opening couple of matches, are now in tenth place.

Kidderminster, who went into game with a draw and two defeats in their previous three league games, were unchanged from the side which triumphed 3-0 in their home FA Cup third qualifying round replay against Ware earlier in the week.

Omari Sterling was named among the substitutes after a spell on the injury list.

Brackley made a promising start and forced a corner in the third minute, but Shepherd Murombedzi’s kick was well cleared by the Aggborough rear-guard.

Six minutes later Murombedzi then sent over a dangerous free kick which caused problems for the home defence, who were unable to snuff out the danger before Richards drilled in a fierce shot from the edge of the box.

Harriers responded with a couple of quick-fire corners and a shot from Ashley Hemmings which was well pushed away by former Aggborough goalkeeper Danny Lewis.

Hemmings then produced a menacing cross which was headed over the bar by Amari Morgan-Smith.

Agile Lewis was in the thick of the action shortly afterwards when he expertly tipped over a shot from Mark Carrington before doing well to keep out a close range effort from Nathan Cameron.

Kidderminster tried hard to get back on level terms, but found it tough going against the well organised visitors who increased their lead on the stroke of half time with a powerful drive from Yusuf following good work by Lee Ndlovu.

Brackley opened the second period with a shot from Ndlovu which flew well off target before Harriers quickly moved up field to enable Keziah Martin to pull the trigger on a pile-driver which was not far off the mark.

Sterling took over from Morgan-Smith on 66 minutes and soon had a looping effort neatly saved by Lewis.

Nyal Bell also entered the fray in place of Martin, but the changes failed to improve Harriers fortunes against a side who have lost only one league match so far this season.

Teams

Kidderminster: Simpson; Penny, Cameron, Bajrami, Richards; Hemmings, Carrington, Martin (Bell, 78), Austin; Freemantle, Morgan-Smith (Sterling, 66). Subs not used: Lowe, Lissimore, White.

Brackley: Lewis; Myles, Lomas, Dean, Walke (Mitford, 90); Richards, Murombedzi, Lowe, Yusuf; Ndlovu, York. Subs not used: Rolt, Prosser, Cullinane-Liburd, Armson.

Referee: Dale Wooton.