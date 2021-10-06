Harriers through to last qualifying round of FA Cup

Amari Morgan-Smith and Ethan Freemantle gave Harriers a 2-0 advantage at the interval, which was added to by Alex Penny with nine minutes remaining.

Harriers will visit Bedfont Sports or Sholing in the fourth and final qualifying round on Saturday, October 16.

Stafford Rangers climbed above hosts Lancaster City in the Northern Premier, with an excellent 2-0 victory on the road.

Jonathan Moran headed Boro into the lead from a Tom Tonks throw midway through the first half, and that lead was doubled 13 minutes from time when Joe Kenton converted from Luca Navarro’s corner.

Joey Butlin rescued a point with a last-minute goal for Chasetown at home to Soham Town Rangers in Northern One Midlands.