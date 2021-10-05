Harriers’ lure of minnows draw

Southampton-based Sholing play in the Southern League Division One South, while Bedfont Sports are based near Heathrow Airport and play in the Isthmian League South-Central – both are step four sides playing two divisions beneath Harriers.

Harriers drew 1-1 at Ware on Saturday. The fourth qualifying round is scheduled to take place on the weekend of October 16.

n Stourbridge advanced past Coalville Town in the Southern League Challenge Cup last night.

The Glassboys backed up their first league win of the season on Saturday with a 3-1 triumph at the War Memorial Ground.

Miracle Okafor gave Stour the lead from the penalty spot, with goalkeeper Lewis Solly making sure the hosts maintained that advantage until the interval.