Harriers’ lure of minnows draw

Southampton-based Sholing play in the Southern League Division One South, while Bedfont Sports are based near Heathrow Airport and play in the Isthmian League South-Central – both are step four sides playing two divisions beneath Harriers.
Harriers drew 1-1 at Ware on Saturday. The fourth qualifying round is scheduled to take place on the weekend of October 16.
n Stourbridge advanced past Coalville Town in the Southern League Challenge Cup last night.
The Glassboys backed up their first league win of the season on Saturday with a 3-1 triumph at the War Memorial Ground.
Miracle Okafor gave Stour the lead from the penalty spot, with goalkeeper Lewis Solly making sure the hosts maintained that advantage until the interval.
Coalville did get back on level terms after half-time, but Daniel Gyasi and another Okafor penalty sealed the Glassboys’ passage through.