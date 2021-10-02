Ware 1 Kidderminster 1 - Report

Amari Morgan-Smith put Harriers ahead after just 45 seconds before their Southern League Division One Central opponents equalised on 88 minutes through Leigh Rose.

The sides will now battle it out again at Aggborough on Tuesday (7.45pm)

Boss Russ Penn, who was in Kidderminster’s line-up when they triumphed 2-0 at Ware in an FA Cup first round proper tie in 2007, made a couple of enforced changes from the side which lost 2-1 in a National League North clash at high-flying AFC Fylde seven days earlier.

Mark Carrington, having completed the three-match suspension he was handed for being sent off against Guiseley last month, returned to the midfield in place of Lewis Montrose, who was suffering from a hamstring problem.

Jaiden White took over from Omari Sterling who was ruled out with a knee injury.

Harriers, 3-1 winners at Sporting Khalsa in the previous round, stormed into a rapid lead when captain Sam Austin laid on the opportunity for front-runner Morgan-Smith to fire home.

Stunned Ware steadily began to regain their composure and Kidderminster’s goalkeeper Luke Simpson did well to block an effort from Robbie Buchanan.

Harriers responded with a good run by Joe Foulkes which led to Morgan-Smith setting up Austin for a shot which went wide.

Soon afterwards the visitors had to make a substitution when young defender Foulkes, on loan from Walsall, suffered an injury and was stretchered off to be replaced by Alex Penny, who was quickly in the thick of the action with a shot which flew across the face of goal.

Ware had a chance to get onto level terms shortly before the half hour mark, but Liam Hope’s solid shot flew off target.

Kidderminster, however, continued to test the home rear-guard and Carrington had a shot pushed away low down by goalkeeper Brad Robinson.

The second half opened with Keziah Martin having an effort smothered for Harriers before Ware had loud appeals for a penalty turned down by the referee.

Nathan Cameron then saw his header saved before the hosts had an effort hooked off the line.

Harriers went close to nudging further ahead in the 72nd minute when Ashley Hemmings had a free kick rebound to safety off the underside of the bar.

Determined Ware, however, equalised in the dying stages when Rose netted from close range to earn a replay.

Kidderminster: Simpson; Foulkes (Penny, 15), Cameron, Bajrami, Richards; Carrington, Martin; Hemmings, Austin, White; Morgan-Smith (Bell, 76). Subs not used: Emery, Lowe, Freemantle, Lissimore, Tolley.

Referee: Wayne Cartmel.