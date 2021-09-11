Kidderminster Harriers 2 Gateshead 3 - Report

The Heed sealed a hard earned victory thanks to smartly taken goals from Macaulay Langstaff, who bagged a brace, and Paul Blackett.

Harriers’ goals came from teenage defender Joe Foulkes, who is on loan from Walsall, and Ashley Hemmings, who has now netted in four of his side’s opening six games.

Kidderminster, who went into the game on the back of three wins and two draws, made a trio changes from the side which drew 0-0 at Guiseley the previous Saturday.

Midfielder Mark Carrington, starting a three-match ban for being sent off in the second half against Guiseley, was replaced by captain Lewis Montrose while defender Keith Lowe took over from hamstring victim Nathan Cameron.

Front-runner Amari Morgan-Smith, available again after serving a five-match suspension, came in for Nyal Bell, who was named among the substitutes.

Still missing was Ethan Freemantle with a knee injury.

Gateshead made an encouraging start with a free kick by Greg Olley reaching Blackett whose glancing header was splendidly pushed away by goalkeeper Luke Simpson for the first of three corners for the visitors in the opening three minutes.

The Heed grabbed the lead in the seventh minute when the Aggborough defence was caught out by Robbie Tinkler’s high ball down the middle which led to Langstaff expertly gaining control before firing home from 12 yards.

Lethal Langstaff caused concern minutes later with a strong shot which was safely gathered by well positioned Simpson.

Harriers responded with a promising move by Omari Sterling who set up Sam Austin for a cross shot which was deflected for a corner which came to nothing.

They gained another couple of corners shortly afterwards, but both proved fruitless before a further period of pressure resulted in goalkeeper Jacob Chapman keeping out a close range effort from Caleb Richards.

Gateshead, however, went 2-0 up on 27 minutes when Foulkes gave the ball away to Olley who laid on the chance for Langstaff to rifle in his second goal.

Stunned Harriers tried hard to get back into the game and Morgan-Smith had a firm header well tipped over the bar by Chapman before the hosts grabbed a goal back through Foulkes who headed home a long cross to the far post just before half time.

Gateshead made it 3-1 on 52 minutes when Blackett managed to force a close range effort into the net despite Simpson’s desperate attempts to scramble the ball away.

Battling Harriers reduced the deficit in the 62nd minute when Hemmings confidently headed in a perfectly flighted cross to the far post by Richards.

It was not enough, however, to prevent hard working Gateshead from returning home with maximum points.

Teams

Kidderminster: Simpson; Foulkes, Lowe (Penney, 62), Bajrami, Richards; Montrose, Martin; Hemmings, Austin, Sterling; Morgan-Smith (Bell, 78). Subs not used: Emery, Lissimore, White.

Gateshead: Chapman; Tinkler, Williamson, Storey, Nicholson; Olley, Ward (Jacob, 66), Bailey; Campbell, Blackett (Scott, 59), Langstaff. Subs not used: Wombell, Guthrie.

Referee: Peter Shacklady (Lancs).