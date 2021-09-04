Guiseley 0 Kidderminster Harriers 0 - Report

Harriers were forced to make one change from the side that beat Chester 3-1 on Bank Holiday Monday, a knee injury to Ethan Fremantle gave Nyall Bell his first start in Harriers colours against a Guiseley side who were sitting in mid-table.

Harriers started brightly forcing an early corner that the home side defended with ease before Ashley Hemmings saw his downward header from Omari Sterling’s left wing cross strike the outside of the upright.

Sam Austin warmed the fingers of home keeper Jordan Amissah, but the home side weathered that mini storm before dictating play for long periods, Lebrun Mbeka was lively on the right flank, linking well with Jacob Gratton and Jordan Thewlis.

Gratton saw Luke Simpson save low to his right as his 28th minute drive from Mbeka’s centre seemed destined to break the deadlock.

Simpson again came to the visitors rescue with a double stop to keep out Gratton again as the interval beckoned, leaving the Harriers management team to figure out a response for the second period.

Nyall Bell struck an upright with a firm header early in the second half, the game turning with Harriers midfielder Mark Carrington receiving his marching orders on 52 minutes for a foul on Lewis Hey.

Harriers changed personnel and formation and took the game to Guiseley as Sam Austin inspired a response with Omari Sterling and Austin himself being denied a winning goal as Jordan Amissah produced some fine blocks.

With 15 minutes remaining Harriers must have thought they had the points on offer, Sterling raced clear only for Amissah to block, the ball falling to Austin who fired narrowly wide.

On the stroke of full time Harriers were indebted to Joe Foulkes who raced back to save the blushes of his keeper Luke Simpson who miskicked when racing out of his goal.

Teams

Guiseley: Amissah, Hull, Bencharif, Nicholson, Hutchinson, Hey (Thompson 54), Ekpolo, Cantrell, Mbeka, Thewlis (Haw 78), Gratton. Subs Not Used: Metcalfe, Hollins, Day.