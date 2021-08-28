Southport 1 Kidderminster Harriers 1 - Report

Football Stock

Ashley Hemmings put Harriers ahead with an early penalty before the Sandgrounders earned a share of the spoils with a second half spot kick by Marcus Carver.

The deadlock dashed Harriers’ hopes of winning their opening three league games for the first time since launching their 1979-80 Southern League Midland Division campaign with victories over Merthyr Tydfil, Wellingborough and Bromsgrove Rovers.

Kidderminster, whose line-up included defender Caleb Richards who played a handful of games on loan for Southport in the 2017-18 season, had captain Keith Lowe back in defence following an illness which forced him to miss his side’s 3-0 home win over Blyth Spartans seven days earlier.

There was no starting place for Omari Sterling who was on the substitutes’ bench.

Harriers got off to dream start by going into the lead in the seventh minute through Hemmings who converted a spot kick which was awarded when Jack Bainbridge was adjudged to have handled.

Shortly afterwards an angled shot from Sam Austin was safely held by home goalkeeper Cam Mason whose opposite number Luke Simpson then pulled off a splendid save to deny Niall Watson.

Harriers were also indebted to Geraldo Bajrami in the 22nd minute when he cleared a Chris Doyle effort off the line.

The visitors responded a minute later when Joe Foulkes headed over following a smart move involving Hemmings and Austin.

Both sides continued to plug away with Josh Hmami failing to make the most of a decent opportunity for Southport in the closing minutes of an interesting opening half.

Harriers clipped the bar from close range through Richards in the opening minutes of the second period while at the other end Watson was unable to steer home a good ball into the box by Connor Woods who then fired just wide with an angled shot.

Battling Southport made sure of a well earned point on 70 minutes when Carver confidently scored from the spot after the kick had been awarded for handball by Lowe.

Kidderminster: Simpson: Cameron, Lowe, Bajarmi; Foulkes, Carrington (Montrose, 84), Martin (Sterling, 79), Richards; Austin; Hemmings, Freemantle (Bell, 73). Subs not used; Emery, Penny.

Referee: Kristian Silcox (Liverpool).