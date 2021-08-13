Kidderminster Harriers finally back in action

A professional outfit playing in the second tier of non-league pyramid, Harriers’ stars have been training for months without a game to look forward to.
Each of their last two campaigns have been curtailed, but they are back in action at York City tomorrow – with all tickets sold for the first game with fans at the Minstermen’s new ground, though with a reduced capacity of 2,000.
Harriers will be without key man Cliff Moyo, who partially ruptured his Achilles in pre-season and is set to be out until January.
Boss Russ Penn has added a mixture of experience and youth recently, including former Albion youth keeper Jamie Emery, Walsall youngster Joe Foulkes on loan and defender Nathan Cameron, who has more than 200 EFL appearances.