Kidderminster Harriers finally back in action

A professional outfit playing in the second tier of non-league pyramid, Harriers’ stars have been training for months without a game to look forward to.

Each of their last two campaigns have been curtailed, but they are back in action at York City tomorrow – with all tickets sold for the first game with fans at the Minstermen’s new ground, though with a reduced capacity of 2,000.

Harriers will be without key man Cliff Moyo, who partially ruptured his Achilles in pre-season and is set to be out until January.