Kidderminster Harriers finally back in action

Kidderminster HarriersPublished:

The last 18 months have been stop-start for all non-league clubs – but it could hardly have felt more stark than at Kidderminster Harriers.

A professional outfit playing in the second tier of non-league pyramid, Harriers’ stars have been training for months without a game to look forward to.

Each of their last two campaigns have been curtailed, but they are back in action at York City tomorrow – with all tickets sold for the first game with fans at the Minstermen’s new ground, though with a reduced capacity of 2,000.

Harriers will be without key man Cliff Moyo, who partially ruptured his Achilles in pre-season and is set to be out until January.

Boss Russ Penn has added a mixture of experience and youth recently, including former Albion youth keeper Jamie Emery, Walsall youngster Joe Foulkes on loan and defender Nathan Cameron, who has more than 200 EFL appearances.

Kidderminster Harriers
Non league
Grassroots

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News