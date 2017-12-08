Goal machine Joe is a happy Harrier

Only a point separates seventh placed Harriers and eighth-placed Chorley, but John Eustace’s side will be buoyed by their dramatic last gasp comeback against high flying Harrogate on Tuesday.

Joe Ironside scored his 13th and 14th goals in that draw to make it six goals in his last five games and is happy with his form but extending his scoring run isn’t what’s on his mind this weekend.

“It’s nice to score goals but it’s all about the team really,” he said.

“The team give me the chances and I’m just the one who tries to put them away and luckily they’re going in.

“We’ll go there full of confidence so we’ll prepare right and see what happens. I want to keep my run going but I’d prefer three points.”

A victory for Harriers will consolidate their place in the play-offs if they can pick up a first away win since October.

Captain James O’Connor is hoping Kidderminster can continue their good progress but insists it’s too early to be focusing too much on league position.

He said: “You look at any league tables at this stage of the season and teams will say if we can put three wins together we’ll be right up there but it can also work the other way and then you’re back down the other end.

“For me it’s not about that yet, it’s about preparing well for games and trying to remain consistent.”