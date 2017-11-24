Kidderminster Harriers braced for tough FA Trophy test

Harriers – who are three games unbeaten – make the trip to National League North rivals Boston United for a third qualifying round tie tomorrow.

“We are on quite a good run at the moment so hopefully we can keep it going,” said Eustace.

“We have a really tough game away at Boston and hopefully we can go hard again there. Every game you play is a tough game, we have to approach it in the same away as we do any other.

“I’m looking forward to it, we’ll be competitive and we’ll see where we get. We just had a good run in the FA Cup, getting to the first round for the second year in a row, and it would be nice to have a good run in the Trophy.”

Competing for a Harriers starting spot is midfielder Liam Truslove.

He returned from a knee injury as a substitute in their 4-0 win against North Ferriby United on Tuesday.

“It’s great to have him back, he’s a good player,” added Eustace.