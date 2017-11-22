Elton is back on song for Harriers

The Frenchman scored one and set up two more as Harriers struck four first-half goals against National League North’s bottom club on Tuesday night.

And Eustace is sure there is more to come from the crowd favourite.

“He’s getting fitter and fitter,” said Eustace. “He missed a lot of pre-season and time last season with his shoulder, so it has taken a long time to get him fit. But you can see he is a top player at this level and he was magnificent in the first half.”

Ngwatala’s team-mates also appreciated his efforts going forward, and reckon his form has helped the rest of the team raise their levels.

“He’s a quality player when he’s on it, driving past players, scoring and getting goals,” said defender Sam Austin. “We’re starting to get into a bit of a flow now, the boys are starting to gel together, the passing and moving is getting really good so hopefully we can take that into other games.”

Eustace was pleased with how his side raced into a lead that settled the nerves.

“I’m delighted; in the first half we were very good,” he said. “The lads put in such a big effort at York on Saturday it was going to be a tough game.

“We were really at it and won the game in that first half. We were electric; we scored four great goals and it could have been more.

"In the second half it was a different game and they made it very difficult for us and could easily have got one on the break.

“But the back four were fantastic, as they were on Saturday, and deserved their clean sheet.”

Austin was one of the members of that back four, and he reckons Harriers go into their FA Trophy match with Boston United brimming with confidence.

“We’ll go there and be ready for the battle,” said Austin. “Every game you want to win, no matter if it’s in the league or the cup, we’ll go there confident.”