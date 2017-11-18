York City 1 Kidderminster Harriers 1 - Report

Harriers included in their squad Jan Klukowski, the midfielder signing on a month’s loan from Vanarama National League side Torquay United, as they looked to stretch an unbeaten league run to six games.

Harriers made a bright opening, Sam Austin raced down the left and centred for Andre Brown to tee up James Pearson whose goalbound strike was parried away by former Harriers’ keeper Adam Bartlett.

Bartlett was again in action to save from Brown, before diving full length to thwart James McQuilkin.

On 20 minutes the pressure paid off for the visitors, there was an element of doubt about Andre Brown’s control of the ball from his chest, the home side appealing for hand ball, as he played the ball down to Elton Ngwatala.

The Harriers midfielder waited for support and teed up Ryan Croasdale who curled a delightful right footed effort inside Bartlett’s left hand post.

Bartlett was again in action to keep out Ryan Croasdale’s next effort on goal, diving full length to his right to parry the ball away.

Harriers had restricted the home side to a couple of half chances but 8 minutes before the break Gary Martin made the most of minimal contact with Croasdale and experienced campaigner Jon Parkin drilled home a 30 yard free kick beating Brandon Hall inside his left hand post to bring the home side level.

Harriers maintained their flowing football at a high tempo only for James Pearson to be denied once more by the agility of Bartlett, it was perhaps just reward for the York stopper when in attempting to clear Alex Whittle’s back pass the ball was charged doqwn by Pearson only for it to loop over the home bar.

On 67 minutes Mani Sonupe sprinted clear only for Bartlett to once again come to the home side’s rescue, spreading himself to block the strikers shot as the substitute bore down on goal.

Defensively Harriers were solid, Pearson, O’Connor and Horsfall giving no quarter to keep the York strike force quiet.

Teams:

York City: Bartlett, Law, Whittle, Bencharif, Parslow, Moke, Newton, Rowe, Parking, Martin (Ferguson 58), Connolly (Morgan-Smith 53). Subs Not Used: Gray, Simpson, Walton.

Harriers: Hall, Pearson, O’Connor, Horsfall, Austin, Croasdale, Ngwatala (Sonupe 62), Ironside (Klukowski 75), Weeks, McQuilkin, Brown. Subs Not Used: Wright, Truslove.