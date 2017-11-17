Defensive duo to miss Kidderminster Harriers trip

Williams will starting a three-game suspension following his sending off in last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Darlington for an off-the-ball altercation.

Taylor, meanwhile, is struggling with a groin strain and Harriers are at this point still unsure as to how long he will be out.

The 21-year-old was substituted at half-time during last weekend’s game, having put through his own net during the first period.

Boss John Eustace said: “Joel is struggling at the moment. We are not sure how long he is going to miss.

“With Tyrone being suspended it means we are a little short of numbers at the back.

“Tyrone’s sending-off was needless and hurt the team. I’ve spoken to him about it and I am sure it won’t happen again.”

Harriers head north on six-game unbeaten league run but their progress up the table has been stunted by a number of draws.

Last weekend was the fourth occasion this season they have lost points from a winning position having been 3-1 up with just 11 minutes remaining.

Eustace agreed with midfielder Declan Weeks assertion Harriers must become more ‘street smart’ – particularly during the closing stages of matches.

“Our game management has to be improve,” said the boss. “The lads are putting in plenty of effort, I don’t think anyone can question that.

“But we are hurting ourselves with the way we are finishing games. Last week we switched off in the final 10 minutes and that simply can’t happen.”