Hednesford Town's FA Cup legends return to spur on new crop

Boss Steve King is no stranger to success in the competition having led Macclesfield to the fourth round for the first time in their history during 2013. But, it is fair to say the earlier stages of the competition are less familiar for the Pitmen boss, who began this year’s cup run in the extra-preliminary round.

As well as King, the next stage of the competition is not foreign to Hednesford. If the Pitmen are in need of any inspiration against Gateshead tomorrow then it can be found in the stands tomorrow as members of the club’s famous 1997 squad that reached the FA Cup fourth round against Middlesbrough, at The Riverside Stadium, will be present.

As King seeks to return the Pitmen to their glory days, he’s excited by the prospect of a potential first round appearance, but has no doubt his side have been dealt a tough task.

“Gateshead is a proper challenge,” said King. “The achievement is doing what we have so far and if we can get to the first round then we’ve done amazingly.

“It’s good for the club. We haven’t done it for a long time. It’s starting to bring the feel back factor which is important.

“But we couldn’t have got a worse draw, they’re the best side in my opinion.

“They’ve (BBC) chosen it for a reason. We’re one of the lowest-ranked teams left against one of the highest ranked teams.

“It would be nice for everybody (to get through). It’s an isolated game, I don’t want to put too much emphasis on it, or pressure on anybody. We’ve done a good deal to get here. Let’s see if it’s possible if we can keep going.”

Despite a lengthy cup run so far this season, the Pitmen sit 15th in the Northern One West – two points above the relegation zone.

A 2-2 draw at Witton Albion midweek extended their winless run to four league games, and King is concerned about injuries in his squad.

“We’ve got a number of injuries and I just hope we can get a side out,” added the Pitmen boss.

“We will give it our best shot. The FA Cup that’s what it’s made of, to bring out the best.”

However, despite numbers low in the squad according to the boss, his side is expected to have a strong backing again in the stands.

More than 1,000 supporters watched Hednesford progress to the fourth qualifying round stage with a win against Shifnal on October 1.

Asked if he hopes Keys Park will be rocking, King added: “You’d like to think so. The fans have been great in numbers so far.

“We’re only at this part of the journey. It’s step by step and not running before we can walk. We grow the club and everything, and hopefully over the next few years we can be a force to be reckoned with.”

Elsewhere in the competition, Kidderminster Harriers, who are winless in their last five National League North matches, host Guiseley and Rushall Olympic welcome Peterborough Sports for a reverse of their league clash last weekend in which the Pics claimed a 2-0 victory.