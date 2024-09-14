Rugby Town 2-2 Hednesford Town - Report

Both teams found it hard going to snatch an early advantage in a cagey start to this encounter, both exchanging blows without ever really threatening to break the deadlock.

But despite Jack Rose pulling off an outstanding stop on 33 minutes to keep Rugby at bay, he was unable to prevent Trey Charles from wrapping a corner kick directly into the net five minutes later.

While Rob Stevenson would spurn a chance to level on 42 minutes, Manny Duku would make no such mistake when touching home after a flick on from a corner kick in first-half stoppage time.

Both sides would strike the woodwork moments after the interval, Duku doing so for the visitors, before notching his second of the afternoon 21 minutes from time with an excellent stooping header following Stevenson's centre.

Charles would also double up on 76 minutes, putting this game firmly back in the balance with a clean left-footed volley into the net inside the penalty area.

Both sides will now battle it out again on Tuesday night at Hednesford's Keys Park for a place in the third qualifying round.