Trafford 1-0 Hednesford Town - Report

A scrappy first half saw little in genuine quality from either side and nothing in terms of clear cut chances. Will Mellors-Blair hit a shot over the bar from a Tom Thorley cross for the visitors before Trafford's Niall Cummins fired straight at Kieran Boucher in reply. Dan Gyasi was frequently getting the better of his full back and produced a dangerous cross that unfortunately evaded Mellors-Blair at the far post. Damola Sotona was booked for one foul too many on Gyasi. Hednesford 's Gyasi caused problems in the Trafford box with a decent free kick which keeper Sam Booth eventually gathered in as the half ended goalless.

Six minutes into the second half Boucher made a save at the near post, tipping the ball behind for a corner. From the subsequent set piece Jordan Fagbola headed the ball into the net to give Trafford an early second half lead. The Pitmen fought to get back into the game, firstly seeing a corner kick scrambled off the line and then through Mellors-Blair heading narrowly wide from a Gyasi cross. The Pitmen spurned a golden opportunity to get back into the game when they were awarded a penalty following a foul during a corner, however Gyasi placed the penalty well wide of the post. A series of corners came and went for the Pitmen, and with the game in added on time, substitute Callum Niven found himself one to one with the Trafford keeper who made a decent dave from his shot. With Northwich loosing heavily at Kidsgrove, Hednesford missed the chance of moving off the foot of the table.

Trafford; Booth, Higgins, Sotona, Fagbola, Norris, Kay, Burke (Wolfenden 65), Lambert, Cummins, Servuts (Khan 88), Beckett (Lusakueno 68). Subs not used; Nisbett, Hogan

Hednesford Town; Boucher, Williams, Kelly, Thorley, Sutton (Niven 78), Endall, Verma, McQuilkin, Mellors-Blair, Gyasi, Thompson (Carvell 60). Subs not used; May, Morley, Gwilt.