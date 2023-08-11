Glover excited as Hednesford Town return from the brink

Hednesford Town boss Danny Glover

The Pitmen start their new campaign after a tough-season last year with relegation and fears for their entire future. The club remains up for sale to a suitable owner for just £1 after being saved by Hayden Dando in June.

Manager Danny Glover will be absent from the pitch having picked up a calf injury, but will be on n the touchline. He said: “I’m excited. It’s been a nervous few days, I’ve been struggling to sleep.

“This time six weeks ago nobody would’ve thought we’d have been here. With it all happening all at once in the summer I think it’s given a realisation to the area that it was close to going under. Everyone’s backed it and hats off to everybody.

“We’re not silly, we know we’ve got to perform on the football pitch to keep the crowds coming. There’s a really good and positive vibe at the club at the moment so I’m really happy. We will give a good account of ourselves, we will try our best, we will graft and do everything we possibly can.

“We want to have an enjoyable season, you don’t play football to finish second best. We want to win, we’ve got to win games and our football club expects us to win.”