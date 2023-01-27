Glover won’t accept repeat performance from Hednesford

New Hednesford manager Danny Glover

The Pitmen boss was left furious after the 9-1 defeat to Tamworth last Saturday as his side remain second-from-bottom in the Southern Central Premier.

Glover said: “We weren’t good enough last week. It’s not acceptable and I won’t be accepting performances like that from the lads.”

Tomorrow’s game is huge for Glover’s side with Alvechurch also in the bottom four, six points above Hednesford.

“With the situation we are in every game now is a big game for us,” said Glover. “They’ll be fighting for their lives as well as ourselves but we need to bounce back.

“It’s going to be another difficult match, we have got to analyse what went wrong last time out.

“We have got to put on a performance for our fans because we massively let them down last week.”

Glover was full of praise for the fans who’ve stuck with the club even when times are tough.

“Since I’ve been there, considering the situation, they have backed the team,” he said. “They’ve been right behind us. In the Tamworth game they came out in numbers and we let them down. I was as disappointed as they were with the performance last week and I understand why they were frustrated. They had a right to be.” Hednesford have won just one game from their last five league games and Glover has highlighted the importance of the side putting together a good run of results.

“Momentum is very important,” he added. “At some point we’ve got to start putting a run together where we take maximum points over a number of weeks.

“There’s no better start to do that than against a team that is in and around us.

“Our basics have got to be good, we’ve got to be up for a fight and we’ve got to show that last week was a bit of a one-off.

“We’re coming back out to show that we are not going to accept it.

“It’s going to be a hell of a game and we’ve got to go out there with all guns blazing.”

Elsewhere, Rushall Olympic travel to Mickleover Sports with five league wins in a row under their belt, while Stourbridge visit Nuneaton Borough. Kidderminster Harriers visit Peterborough Sports in National League North while Stafford Rangers welcome Marske following five Northern Premier defeats in a row.