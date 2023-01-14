Hednesford Town 2-2 St Ives Town - Report

The Pitmen welcomed mid-table St Ives Town to Keys Park, looking to build momentum following last Saturdays 3-1 triumph at Bedford Town, that took them off the bottom of the league.

Jonathan Edwards opened the scoring in the 5th minute for the visitors with a great strike from the edge of the area. The Pitmen almost found a quick equaliser when a good team move ended with James McQuilkin striking the cross bar. The Pitmen failed to deal with a long throw into the area, allowing Kieran Higgs to drive home and double the visitor's lead. A Pitmen corner taken by Kyle Bennett was flicked on by player manager Danny Glover for Riley O'Sulivan to finish at the far post before the break.

Half-time substitute Niah Payne had his shirt pulled and a penalty was awarded to the Pitmen. However, James Dadge saved Danny Glover's spot kick. Each side exchanged a series of corners with no further goals. O'Sullivan came closest, hitting the outside of the net after a bustling run into the St Ives area. A foul on Bennett in the 94th minute gave the Pitmen a free-kick from 25 yards out which debutant Stephan Morley smashed into the top corner giving the Pitmen a hard-fought draw.

Hednesford Town; Hollingshead, Ison, Morley, Thorley, Redfern, Portman (Payne 45), Bennett, Parker, Glover (Tilt 65), O'Sullivan, McQuilkin (Kaninda 76).