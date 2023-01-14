Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ex-Hednesford Town keeper Joe Bursik seals Club Brugge move

Hednesford TownPublished: Comments

Former Hednesford Town loan goalkeeper Joe Bursik is set to swap Stoke City for the Champions League with a move to Belgium.

Stoke City's Josef Bursik Birmingham City's Scott Hogan during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Stoke City at the Trillion Trophy Stadium, Birmingham, England on 14 August 2021..
Stoke City's Josef Bursik Birmingham City's Scott Hogan during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Stoke City at the Trillion Trophy Stadium, Birmingham, England on 14 August 2021..

Bursik, 22, is having a medical at Club Brugge, under the new management of former Bournemouth and Fulham boss Scott Parker.

The one-time Keys Park loanee will go straight into Brugge’s squad for the Champions League knockout stages, which begin next month.

Bursik has made 50 league appearances for Stoke having enjoyed spells as the No.1 choice between the sticks in the Potteries.

But Irishman Jack Bonham has been first choice for Alex Neil of late.

Bursik, an under-17 World Cup winner with England and holder of 10 under-21 caps, made six appearances on loan for Hednesford in 2018. He also enjoyed useful loans at AFC Telford, Accrington Stanley and Doncaster Rovers prior to emerging for Stoke.

Hednesford Town
Non league

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News