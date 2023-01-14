Ex-Hednesford Town keeper Joe Bursik seals Club Brugge move

Stoke City's Josef Bursik Birmingham City's Scott Hogan during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Stoke City at the Trillion Trophy Stadium, Birmingham, England on 14 August 2021..

Bursik, 22, is having a medical at Club Brugge, under the new management of former Bournemouth and Fulham boss Scott Parker.

The one-time Keys Park loanee will go straight into Brugge’s squad for the Champions League knockout stages, which begin next month.

Bursik has made 50 league appearances for Stoke having enjoyed spells as the No.1 choice between the sticks in the Potteries.

But Irishman Jack Bonham has been first choice for Alex Neil of late.