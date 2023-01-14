Ex-Hednesford Town keeper Joe Bursik seals Club Brugge move

Bursik, 22, is having a medical at Club Brugge, under the new management of former Bournemouth and Fulham boss Scott Parker.
The one-time Keys Park loanee will go straight into Brugge’s squad for the Champions League knockout stages, which begin next month.
Bursik has made 50 league appearances for Stoke having enjoyed spells as the No.1 choice between the sticks in the Potteries.
But Irishman Jack Bonham has been first choice for Alex Neil of late.
Bursik, an under-17 World Cup winner with England and holder of 10 under-21 caps, made six appearances on loan for Hednesford in 2018. He also enjoyed useful loans at AFC Telford, Accrington Stanley and Doncaster Rovers prior to emerging for Stoke.