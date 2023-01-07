Bedford 1 Hednesford 3 - Report

S

Prior to kick off Hednesford Town were languishing in last place with the Eagles in 15th place following their 3-2 defeat at Royston Town. Bedford demolished Rushden & Diamonds 6-1 in their last home game, while the Pitmen lost their previous two encounters with Rushall Olympic.

The Eagles enjoyed a 2-1 victory at Keys Park in August which saw the resignation of Keenen Meakin-Richards and his management team.

Todd Parker shot inches wide from 20 yards and Riley O'Sullivan hit the side netting for the Pitmen during the early exchanges, Charley Sanders cannoned a shot off the post in reply for Bedford before the Pitmen took the lead in the 28th minute when Kyle Bennett finished from Niah Payne's cross.

From the restart the Eagles almost hit straight back when Rene Howe hit the woodwork. James McQuilkin flashed a shot across the Bedford goal and moments later was scythed down by Drew Richardson, earning the Eagles' defender a yellow card.

O'Sullivan found some space in the Bedford area and saw his shot deflect off a defender and past the stranded goalkeeper to double the lead. Glover shot inches wide as the Pitmen looked to hammer home their advantage and the player manager went one better on 45 minutes, finishing from close range to give the Pitmen a 0-3 half time lead.

The second half was unsurprisingly a less exciting affair with the home side struggling to get the ball forward and Hednesford comfortably holding their lead.

A series of corners for both sides were effectively defended with neither side looking like adding to the scoreline.

Dale was forced into making a low save while Sanders slid in on the end of a good cross only to see his effort go over the crossbar. Sanders did claim a consolation for the Eagles in the 90th minute, slamming home a shot despite a possible handball from a Pitmen defender.

It proved to be too little too late for the home side as the Pitmen claimed a comfortable win on the road.

Teams

Bedford Town; Dale, Richardson (Mackail-Smith 80) Dreyer, Phelan, Keeble, Tomlinson, Donnelly, Howe (Owens 46), Sanders, Butterworth, Gyamfi (Soyemi-Olalade 61). Subs not used; Warburton, Alban Jones

Hednesford Town; Hollinshead, Ison, Portman, Thorley (Tilt 82), Redfern, McQuilkin, Bennett, Parker, Glover (Agustein 72), O'Sullivan (Hartley 87), Payne. Subs not used; Derricott, Williams