Glover believes he can dig Hednesford out of a deep hole

Pitmen player boss Danny Glover.

Bottom-of-the-table Pitmen are winless in three league games with just one victory from their last six. Glover, who took over just before Christmas for his fourth spell at the club, has enjoyed the difficult role so far saying: “The welcome has been really good, obviously I’m no stranger to Keys Park.

“There’s a lot of things that you don’t really see until you’re in, it in terms of the situation and things that are going on. My staff and the staff at the club are one big unit and we are working well together.”

Glover’s side sit 11 points from safety as it stands but the 33-year-old is optimistic for their chances of survival as he hopes for their first league away win of the season this weekend.

“I’ve got to believe that or else I wouldn’t have taken the job. If we have a chance staying up, that’s all we are thinking about.

“It’s the aim, there’s games for us to do it. We’ve just got to try and gel quickly and get an idea of what we want.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s at home or more away, for us we haven’t won enough games, that’s a simple fact. We will be going to Bedford to try to win the game.

“The league this year, it’s open. Anyone can beat anyone on their day. We need to start winning and get a bit of confidence and when we do, we more than match teams.”

Elsewhere, Rushall Olympic host Needham Market searching for their fourth league win in a row, Liam McDonald’s fourth-placed side have lost once in their last six, the best form in the league while Stourbridge entertain Royston Town.

Kidderminster Harriers will look to remain unbeaten in the new year as they travel to Leamington in the National League North while Stafford Rangers welcome Gainsborough Trinity in the Northern Premier League looking to bounce back from defeat to relegation-threatened Belper.

In the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands, Chasetown are seeking to go three games unbeaten as they visit Sutton Coldfield Town and fourth-placed Sporting Khalsa welcome Boldmere St Michaels of a place below them in a huge clash as they bid for promotion.

Sporting have played this weekend’s opposition three times so far this season drawing 1-1 in the league and losing twice, 1-0 in the FA Cup and 4-3 in the FA Trophy.