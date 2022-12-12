Pitmen pay price for failing to take their chances

Hednesford battle for point

The Pitmen were without Stanley Anaenonam, who had joined Stourbridge last week a seven-day approach, however the squad was boosted by the arrival of defender Mark Derricott from Hereford and forward Niah Payne from Solihull Moors.

A dour start to the first saw little in the way of goalmouth action with the home side enjoying greater posession but the visitors posing more of a threat. However, in the 24th minute a speculative low drive from James McQuilkin sneaked underneath Kieran Boucher to give Hednesford the lead. A goal kick from Boucher was flicked on by Bernard Mensah to Ryan Boothe, Derricott on his debut made an excellent block to preserve the Pitmen’s lead going into the break.

In the second half the Pitmen maintained possession well, winning a series of corners, however they were unable to stretch their lead which would prove costly late on.

Lewis Hudson headed home an equaliser for Redditch in the 87th minute from a corner.