Hednesford Town 2-0 Stratford Town - Report

Stratford were 18th in the league table prior to kick off, just one place above the relegation zone, with the Pitmen languishing in last place.

An end to end game started with the visitors in the ascendency, Michael Taylor shot straight at Pitmen keeper Tiernan Brooks who had earlier made a save from a freekick. Stanley Anaebonam had hit the post for Hednesford before captain Lewis Ison headed home at the far post from a corner to give the home side the opening goal in the 25th minute. Leroy Lita looked to add to the scoreline as the Pitmen took control of the game,forcing a good save from Liam O'Brien before placing the ball inches wide after a quick break from Anaebonam. Adam Livingstone sent a speculative effort from distance agonisingly wide of the post before the half time break.

Hednesford strived for a second goal safety net, Anaebonam hit the side netting after an explosive run down the left before Lita again narrowly missed the target with a header. The Pitmen continued to carve out chances, that belied their lowly position in the table, strike duo Anaebonam and Lita continued to threaten the Bards' defence, going close on several occasions before Anaebonam hit the upright for the second time in the game.The result was finally put beyond doubt when Lita produced a close finish following another blistering run from Anaebonam in the 87th minute. The Pitmen chalked up only their second league win with a dominant performance that deserved more than the comfort of a two goal win.

Hednesford Town; Brooks, Ison, Livingstone, Rowe (Hartley 93), Lowe, Redfern, Anebonam (Hewlett 88), Parker, Lita, Bennett, McQuilkin (Agustien 91). Subs not used; Akinwe, Clayton