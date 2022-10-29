Hednesford 4-2 Stourbridge - Report

In the second minute Leroy Lita latched onto a long ball over the top of the Stourbridge defence and made no mistake in slotting past Charlie Price to give the Pitmen an early lead. A pacy run from Anaebonam allowed Lita to hold the ball up in the area who found right back Zac Hartley who scored with a thunderous shot. Following the opening salvo the focus turned to the goalkeepers. Firstly with Tiernan Brooks saving from Greg Mills before Price denied Anaebonam at the other end. Anaebonam made a run into the Stourbridge box and despite having his shirt pulled manged to get a shot away which was cleared off the line by a defender.

The second half was only three minutes old when Lita hit the post the rebound fell to Anaebonam who danced around the Stourbridge defence before slotting home his first goal for Hednesford Town. Lewis Ison took a free kick from the half way line finding Luke Rowe who teed up Anaebonam who blasted home for his second goal.

Jason Cowley gave the Glassboys a glimmer of hope in the 67th minute making the score 4-1. Reece Styche won a free-kick on the edge of the Pitmen area, the referee denying his claim for a penalty. However Stourbridge captain Lee Vaughan was on hand to tap in the rebounded free-kick. Despite Stourbridge throwing the kitchen sink at Hednesford the Pitmen hung on for victory and a place in the next round.

Hednesford Town; Brooks, Ison, Hartley (Hartley 60), Rowe, Lowe, Redfern, Anaebonam (Nesbitt 75), Parker, Lita, Bennett (Portman 80), Livingstone.

Subs not used; Bailey, Cuff, Clayton

Stourbridge FC; Price, Vaughan, Little, Prosser, Worley (Knight 46, Kettle, Gittings (Moore 39), King, Cowley, Styche, Mills (Knights 60)