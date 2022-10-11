Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Hednesford to face Stourbridge in FA Trophy

By Russell YoullHednesford TownPublished: Comments

Hednesford Town and Stourbridge will go head -to-head in a derby clash in the first round proper of the FA Trophy at the end of this month.

The Southern League Central Premier rivals – who have both endured poor starts to the league season – will face one another on October 29 at Keys Park following yesterday’s trophy draw.

Hednesford overcame neighbours Rushall Olympic in a thrilling 4-3 win at Dales Lane on Saturday while Stourbridge beat Needham Market 1-0 on the road.

Northern Premier League leaders Stafford Rangers have been drawn away at league rivals Matlock Town – who have also made a strong start to their season.

The Derbyshire outfit are level on points with Rangers and sitting two places behind them on goal difference. Rangers overcame Spalding United 2-1 on their travels on Saturday.

Chasetown, who pulled off a stunning 3-0 win over Bromsgrove Sporting from a level above in the last round, have been rewarded with a home tie against Northern Premier League side Marske United, from North Yorkshire.

Hednesford Town
Non league
Stourbridge FC
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News