Hednesford to face Stourbridge in FA Trophy

The Southern League Central Premier rivals – who have both endured poor starts to the league season – will face one another on October 29 at Keys Park following yesterday’s trophy draw.

Hednesford overcame neighbours Rushall Olympic in a thrilling 4-3 win at Dales Lane on Saturday while Stourbridge beat Needham Market 1-0 on the road.

Northern Premier League leaders Stafford Rangers have been drawn away at league rivals Matlock Town – who have also made a strong start to their season.

The Derbyshire outfit are level on points with Rangers and sitting two places behind them on goal difference. Rangers overcame Spalding United 2-1 on their travels on Saturday.