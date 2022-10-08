Rushall Olympic 3-4 Hednesford Town - Report

Football Stock

Rushall started well and opened the scoring when Sam Mantom played a perfectly weighted through ball into Will Shorrock who pulled back to Andre Carvalho-Landell to turn the ball home.

The Pics continued to create many chances but the visitors fired back late in the half when Samir Nabi headed Hednesford level.

The Rushall dominance continued into the second-half as the hosts restored the lead through Will Shorrock.

A great ball in from Jourdain Masidi found Shorrock who coolly slotted home at the near post.

The Pics then doubled their lead when Alex Fletcher magnificently found the top corner from the edge of the area.

Hednesford then found a spark as they hit Rushall on the counter to pull one back through Adam Livingston at the back post.

With the momentum shifted in favour of the visitors, Ryan Nesbitt then drew the scores level after Hednesford capitalised on a poor clearance.

The game was end-to-end in the final minutes as both teams had chances to steal the victory from each other.

It was Hednesford though who found a winner in the dying embers.

Lewis Ludford-Ison beat his man before cutting inside and striking the ball in off of the post.