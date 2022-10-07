Hednesford Town looking to build on first victory of season

Pitmen’s Leroy Lita Pic: Jim Wall

The Pitmen travel to Rushall Olympic in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy, on the back of their 5-0 triumph over AFC Rushden & Diamonds last Saturday in which, Leroy Lita scoring a hat-trick

Burr knows his side’s first win of the season was an important win, which could give them confidence to go on and claim another.

“It was an important win at the weekend,” said Burr. “Winning games breeds confidence.

“The win has given the whole place and everyone a big lift.”

The victory over Rushden lifted them off the foot of the Southern Central Premier – to finally get them moving in the right direction at the 10th time of asking.

“It’s nice to see the lads with smiles on their faces, I’m pleased for them,” he added. “The fans haven’t had too much to shout about recently so I’m pleased for them too that we got the win at the weekend.”

Hednesford crashed out of the FA Trophy at this stage last year, but Burr is hoping history doesn’t repeat itself against Liam McDonald’s Pics, who have won their third qualifying round match in each of the last two seasons.

“We want to have a good cup run – going out of the FA Cup was a huge disappointment,” added Burr. “It’s important to go as far as we can in the FA Trophy but it’ll be a tough game against Rushall.”

Stafford Rangers travel to Spalding United tomorrow for their FA Trophy game. Boro, currently sitting top of the Northern Premier, face a Spalding side who are third in Northern One Midlands.

Elsewhere in the Trophy, Chasetown visit Bromsgrove Sporting and Stourbridge travel to Needham Market.

In National League North, Kidderminster Harriers host Farsley Celtic tomorrow. Kiddy are three points off top spot in the league sitting in fifth place while Farsley are third from bottom.