Hednesford Town boss Steve Burr keen to strengthen

Steve Burr

The 62-year-old took over just a day before the 1-0 loss to Alvechurch and in preparation for the Southern Central Premier clash with Coalville Town, he has now had more time to get his ideas across.

And Burr is pleased with the reaction he has seen and has already brought in one fresh face to Keys Park.

“We’ll have four training sessions under our belt before the Coalville game and there’s been a good reaction from the players,” he said. “It’s evident that the squad as a whole needs strengthening, but those here at the minute from the previous manager will get a real opportunity to show me what they can do. They (Coalville) have some experienced lads and that’s why they’re near the top.

“When I was at Hereford we played them in pre-season. They are quite a strong, organised and experienced outfit.

“Hopefully by Saturday we’ll have a couple of new faces in.

“We can’t say anything at the minute, as discussions are ongoing, but I’m hoping that by Friday we’ll have a couple of announcements to make.

“Until that’s done there’s not much we can say, but we are targeting players to bring in.

“We’ll be working on imposing ourselves on games and hopefully we’ll start moving away from the position we’re in. It’s not nice looking at the league table at the minute.”

Burr has begun his recruitment process with the signing of exciting Scottish former Motherwell winger Adam Livingstone, 24, from rivals Stafford Rangers.