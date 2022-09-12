Hednesford Town re-sign club legend Ben Bailey

Daniel Glover tackles Ben Bailey

The Pitmen have secured the signature of 31-year-old club legend Ben Bailey.

They hope the defender, who has made 470 appearances for the Pitmen, will be registered in time to face Alvechurch on tomorrow night.

The club have also confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Aaron Clayton from Bromsgrove Sporting.

The 19-year-old has come through the academy at Birmingham City and will provide competition for the number one shirt.

And the final new addition is that of 22-year-old right-back Mason Birch from Sporting Khalsa.

The defender has been around the non-league for a number of years, playing for Kidderminster Harriers and Redditch United.

He began his career in the professional game with Villa and Bolton Wanderers.