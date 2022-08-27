Hednesford 1 Bedford 2 - Report

Kyle Bennett had a goal bound shot blocked from Lewis Hayden's cross. Leroy Lita was inches wide from Todd Parker's pass, as the Pitmen battled to get back into the game. A free kick won by Lita and taken by Cuff deflected off the wall and was collected by Street. Lita headed over from a tantalising cross, before Bedford were able to clear after a goalmouth scramble and Bedford clear. Lewis Gwilliams made a good save from a freekick late on and despite the Pitmen's dominance in the second half a goal was not forthcoming.
Hednesford Town; Gwilliams, Webb, Manton (Hayden 46), Cameron, Ison, Wilding (Rashad 76), O'Sullivan (Rowe 63), Parker, Lita, Bennett, Cuff. Subs not used; Riley, Ebbutt.
Bedford Town; Street, Moloney, Warburton, Pennell, Richardson, Alban Jones, Donnelly (Setchell 71), Tomlinson, Lewthwaite (Granville 78), Brooks (Sanders 88), Butterworth. Subs not used; Keeble