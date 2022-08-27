Notification Settings

Hednesford 1 Bedford 2 - Report

By Nathan Judah

Bedford Town were this Saturday's visitors to Keys Park hoping to make a vast improvement on last week's 8-1 hammering at the hands of Tamworth. The Pitmen were still looking for there first win of the season following a 1-0 loss at Stratford Town. After 5 minutes Drew Richardson headed the ball into the net from an offside position for the visitors. A tame shot from Hugh Alban Jones rolled into Lewis Gwilliams hands as the Eagles showed attacking intent. Riley O'Sullivan headed over from close range following a right-wing cross from Josh Webb in reply, after good build-up play from the Pitmen. The visitors took the lead in the 27th minute through a shot from the left by Callum Donnelly found the the corner of the net. Joe Cuff scuffed a shot on the turn that was easy enough for Alex Street to deal with. With half time fast approaching Joe Cuff beat two defenders on the edge of the box and fired home to equalise for the Pitmen. Tyrone Lewthwaite hit back with an almost immediate reply for Bedford to take the wind out of the home side's sails. Street lost the ball from a free kick but O'Sullivan blazed over from tight angle.

Football Stock
Football Stock

Kyle Bennett had a goal bound shot blocked from Lewis Hayden's cross. Leroy Lita was inches wide from Todd Parker's pass, as the Pitmen battled to get back into the game. A free kick won by Lita and taken by Cuff deflected off the wall and was collected by Street. Lita headed over from a tantalising cross, before Bedford were able to clear after a goalmouth scramble and Bedford clear. Lewis Gwilliams made a good save from a freekick late on and despite the Pitmen's dominance in the second half a goal was not forthcoming.

Hednesford Town; Gwilliams, Webb, Manton (Hayden 46), Cameron, Ison, Wilding (Rashad 76), O'Sullivan (Rowe 63), Parker, Lita, Bennett, Cuff. Subs not used; Riley, Ebbutt.

Bedford Town; Street, Moloney, Warburton, Pennell, Richardson, Alban Jones, Donnelly (Setchell 71), Tomlinson, Lewthwaite (Granville 78), Brooks (Sanders 88), Butterworth. Subs not used; Keeble

By Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

