Hednesford 1 Bedford 2 - Report

Bedford Town were this Saturday's visitors to Keys Park hoping to make a vast improvement on last week's 8-1 hammering at the hands of Tamworth. The Pitmen were still looking for there first win of the season following a 1-0 loss at Stratford Town. After 5 minutes Drew Richardson headed the ball into the net from an offside position for the visitors. A tame shot from Hugh Alban Jones rolled into Lewis Gwilliams hands as the Eagles showed attacking intent. Riley O'Sullivan headed over from close range following a right-wing cross from Josh Webb in reply, after good build-up play from the Pitmen. The visitors took the lead in the 27th minute through a shot from the left by Callum Donnelly found the the corner of the net. Joe Cuff scuffed a shot on the turn that was easy enough for Alex Street to deal with. With half time fast approaching Joe Cuff beat two defenders on the edge of the box and fired home to equalise for the Pitmen. Tyrone Lewthwaite hit back with an almost immediate reply for Bedford to take the wind out of the home side's sails. Street lost the ball from a free kick but O'Sullivan blazed over from tight angle.