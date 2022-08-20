Stratford Town 1 Hednesford Town 0 - Report

The Pitmen dominated the opening spell of the first half as they did for many passages of the game without producing an end product. Despite a series of corners and free kicks the Pitmen were unable to break the deadlock. An early warning sign came in the 24th minute when Adam Rooney came within inches of connecting with a cross from Jamie Molyneux for the Bards.

Minutes later Riley O'Sullivan found Lita in the area, who appeared to be fouled although a penalty was not awarded.

Former Pitman Ash Sammons lashed the ball into the net on the half hour mark, the goal stood despite a hint of handball during the build up. William Dawes came close to adding to the score, when he fired over the bar on a breakaway attack.

After the break O'Sullivan had a close range strike cleared off the line as the Pitmen fought to get back in the game. With Stratford happy to sit back, soak up pressure and hit on the break, the afternoon became a frustrating one for the Hednesford.

Ultimately the possession did not translate into chances, Luke Rowe had a shot saved while Cameron Ebbutt and Kyle Bennett shot over the cross bar in stoppage time.

For the second season running Hednesford Town lost by a single goal at Knights Lane, scored by Sammons on each occasion.

Stratford Town; O'Brien, Turner, Endall, Sammons, McCone, O'Neill, Molyneux, Hawker, Rooney, Grocott, Dawes (Miles 79) Subs not used; Lafferty, Monaghan, Zito, Sanderson-Ellis.