Hednesford Town 0 Redditch United 1 - Report

Football Stock

In a typical cagey season opener the Pitmen had the better of the first half. Joe Cuff put the ball wide from a Kyle Bennett cross, before sending a speculative effort over the bar. At the other end Lewis Gwilliams parried a shot from Redditch, with Carter Lycett making the clearance.

It was Cuff again seeing a shot saved at the near post before Kieran Boucher made a low save at the feet of Riley O'Sullivan.

Ryan Nesbitt broke the deadlock for Redditch in the 61st minute with a freekick from outside the right hand side of the box. Andre Landell came on for a lively substitute appearance forcing a coupe of saves and goal line clearance.

One minute into added time, as the Pitmen tried to force an equaliser. A shot from O'Sullivan forced another goal line clearance, Cuff was shown a straight red card for serious foul play during the scramble for the ball, ending the afternoon in disappointment for the Hednesford.

Hednesford Town; Gwilliams, Hayden, Lycett, Portman, Ison, Cuff, O'Sullivan, Parker, Lita (Landell 62), Bennett (Ebbutt 79), Rowe (Wilding 62). Subs not used; Riley, Williams