Kidderminster continue pre-season with 5-1 win over Hednesford Town

By Jonny DruryHednesford TownPublished: Comments

Kidderminster Harriers ramped up their preparations for a National League North promotion tilt with a 5-1 win over Hednesford Town.

Hednesford Town v Kidderminister Harriers - JIM WALL
They went ahead inside five minutes thanks to Yusifu Ceesay's strike from the edge of the box - before they went two ahead before the break as Krystian Pearce latched onto a Nathan Lowe free kick.

It took until 15 minutes from time for Harriers to bag again as Ashley Hemmings curled in a free kick - before a trialist made it four. And then Hemmings turned provider for the fifth as he fed Zak Brown who scored from a tight angle - before he turned through his own net to give the Pitmen a late consolation.

Hednesford Town
Non league
Kidderminster Harriers
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

