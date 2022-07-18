Kidderminster continue pre-season with 5-1 win over Hednesford Town

They went ahead inside five minutes thanks to Yusifu Ceesay's strike from the edge of the box - before they went two ahead before the break as Krystian Pearce latched onto a Nathan Lowe free kick.

It took until 15 minutes from time for Harriers to bag again as Ashley Hemmings curled in a free kick - before a trialist made it four. And then Hemmings turned provider for the fifth as he fed Zak Brown who scored from a tight angle - before he turned through his own net to give the Pitmen a late consolation.