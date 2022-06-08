Hednesford make a triple swoop to bolster squad

Joe Cuff

Centre-back Taylor Carter-Byrne has moved to Keys Park from Coleshill Town.

The 25-year-old has joined the Pitmen despite having received an approach from a National League side.

Hednesford have also beaten off competition from a host of Southern League Premier rivals to land midfielder Luke Rowe.

The 21-year-old played for Redditch United last season and has been previously been part of the academies at Wolves and Coventry.

And the Pitmen have also snared winger Joe Cuff, 24, who arrives having spent the last four years at Stafford Rangers.

Elsewhere, Chasetown have signed striker Luke Yates from Sporting Khalsa.

The 22-year-old has previously played for Alvechurch and Halesowen.

Manager Mark Swann said: “Luke will excite supporters and add goals and creativity.

“He is someone we identified throughout last season that could really enhance us.