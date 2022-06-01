Hednesford swoop for goalkeeper Lewis Gwilliams

Lewis Gwilliams celebrates another save

The 30-year-old joins the Pitmen from Belper, having played a key role in helping the Derbyshire club win promotion from step four of the non-league pyramid. Despite being offered a deal to stay put, the West Midlands-based shot-stopper has opted to move closer to home to become No.1 at Keys Park.

Chasetown, who lost out to Belper in the play-off final, have bolstered their ranks with the signing of experienced midfielder Mitch Clarke from Rushall Olympic.

Scholars boss Mark Swann said: “Mitch is someone we have tracked for some time now. We know all about him and his character and he will fit perfectly in the dressing room. He is athletic and a commanding figure who will strengthen our already strong squad.”