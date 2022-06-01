Notification Settings

Hednesford swoop for goalkeeper Lewis Gwilliams

By Russell Youll

Hednesford Town have continued their preparations for next season with the signing of experienced goalkeeper Lewis Gwilliams.

Lewis Gwilliams celebrates another save
The 30-year-old joins the Pitmen from Belper, having played a key role in helping the Derbyshire club win promotion from step four of the non-league pyramid. Despite being offered a deal to stay put, the West Midlands-based shot-stopper has opted to move closer to home to become No.1 at Keys Park.

Chasetown, who lost out to Belper in the play-off final, have bolstered their ranks with the signing of experienced midfielder Mitch Clarke from Rushall Olympic.

Scholars boss Mark Swann said: “Mitch is someone we have tracked for some time now. We know all about him and his character and he will fit perfectly in the dressing room. He is athletic and a commanding figure who will strengthen our already strong squad.”

Stourbridge, meanwhile, have seen a further nine players commit their futures to the club, including goalkeeper Charlie Price, defensive duo Joe Hull and Jack Wilson, midfielders Reece King and Darryl Knights and attacker Ethan Moran.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

