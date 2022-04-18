Hednesford 2 Tamworth 3 - Report

Hednesford lose

With neither club concerned with promotion or relegation, local bragging rights were at stake in the Staffordshire derby, following the scintillating 3-3 draw at Tamworth in March.

Leroy Lita headed wide from Kyle Bennett’s cross, before Lewis Ison headed wide from Reece Flanagan’s free-kick. Lita received the ball on the edge of the box, turned and hammered home to give Hednesford the lead on 41 minutes.

Gift Mussa equalised for Tamworth with a thunderous shot on 52 minutes. Wahib Tahra then gave Tamworth the lead, firing in from distance with his first touch. George Cater, replaced Chay Tilt on the hour, and two minutes later was on the scoresheet as he cross found its way into the net.