Banbury United 2-1 Hednesford Town - Report

Town were hoping to put a temporary halt to the Puritans march to the Southern Premier League Central Division title. Against a mean defence and prolific attack the Pitmen hoped to build on the last two games against Tamworth and Lowestoft which yielded four points.

The visitors had the best of the opening fifteen minutes of the game, with Cain Smith heading just over and Kyle Bennett asking questions of the home defence. Banbury replied when Ben Acquaye made a powerful run into the Pitmen area but his shot was easily blocked. A scrappy game burst into life in the 25th minute when Todd Parker gave the Pitmen the lead with a low drive from 20 yards beating Ben Harding in goal for Banbury. Morgan Roberts equalised seven minutes later with a well taken free kick finding the left corner of the net.

Both sides had chances to regain the lead before the break, firstly George Cater's free kick went inches wide after a foul on Riley O'Sullivan before Jack Stevens had a goal bound effort blocked and Oliver Basey made a good save from Giorgio Rasulo.

The second half reverted to a match of attrition with little to show for in the way of clear cut chances, some tetchiness crept into the game as the referee showed yellow cards to Carter Lycett and O'Sullivan for Hednesford and Jay Williams for the hosts. After the hour mark Acquaye had another decent run and shot in the Pitmen area, forcing Basey to parry the ball, Chris Wreh rattled the crossbar with the rebound. With the Pitmen preventing the home side from playing their trademark attacking game, it began to look like a frustrating afternoon was developing for Banbury.

Hednesford undid their hard work when Harvey Portman gave the ball away to Morgan Roberts who beat several players as he ran into the area, drawing a foul from Lewis Ison, Giorgio Rasulo dispatched the spot kick to give Banbury the lead for the first time in the 78th minute. For the third consecutive game the Puritans came from behind to claim the three points on an afternoon when they relied on set pieces for the result against a Pitmen side who did their best to almost frustrate the champions elect.

Banbury United; Harding, Lewis (Thompson 84), Williams, Langmead, Brown, Babos, Rasulo, Roberts, Acquaye, Stevens (Landers 68), Wreh. Subs not used; Taylor, Sodeinde, Hercules.

Hednesford Town; Basey, Hayden, Lycett, Portman, Ison, Flanagan, Smith (Ebbutt 58), Parker, O'Sullivan, Bennett (Webb 87), Cater. Subs not used; Richards, Ward, O'Shaughnessy.